Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
South Bound Brook, NJ
View Map
Leta Fetchel Obituary
Leta Fetchel

Somerset - Leta Fetchel, 84, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Somerset Woods Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Somerset. Born in Powassan, Ontario, she was the daughter of Arthur and Vera (Steele) Bowers, along with step-father, Frank Shute. Leta moved to the United States in 1959, shortly after completing her Nursing degree at Toronto East General Hospital. She worked for Cedars of Lebanon Hospital and UCLA Medical Center in California. Leta enjoyed going to the casinos, playing bingo, and gardening. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy and she treasured the time she spent with them. Leta is survived by her husband, Joe of 58 years; their two children Robin Wolk and her husband, Vince; and Mike Fetchel and his wife, Vicky; her grandchildren Andrew and Greg Wolk and Carolyn Fetchel; and her brothers Arn Bowers and Brian Bowers, and his wife, Penny. Gathering with family will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday at Our Lady of Mercy Church, South Bound Brook. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be sent to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Center (alzinfo.org).
Published in Courier News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
