Levon Ingram
Levon Ingram was born on June 28, 1944 in Kinston, North Carolina, son of the late Jeffrey and Minnie Ingram. Levon departed this dear life on October 9, 2019 at home with his loving wife, Annie Ingram, at his side.
Levon's early life was spent in Trenton, NC. Levon was the fifth of fifteen children. Levon was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he received an honorable discharge from the Army. Shortly after joining the army he married the love of his life, Annie Ingram. This union was blessed with five children.
Levon leaves to cherish his memories and celebrate his life, his wife of 49 years, Annie Ingram; sons, Keith (Millie) Ingram, William (Shondrella) Ingram, Reginald (Fatimah) Ingram; daughters, Altheria (Charles) Merricks and Juanita Ingram; two nieces who were like daughters, Eustacia Isaac and Consuela Ingram; thirteen grandchildren, Terrell, Candace, Jessica, Dontre, Morece, Nyasia, Ataysia, William Jr., Kayla, Dalen, Reggie, Imani and Deandra; Levon was preceded in death by his parents Jeffrey and Minnie Ingram; brother, Jeffrey (Judy) Ingram; sister, Minnie Hodges; and grandson, Javonne.
Services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Wells Cathedral C.O.G.I.C., 672 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Newark, NJ; viewing 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.; home going service at 11 a.m.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019