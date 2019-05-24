|
|
Lewis R. Fischman
Bridgewater - 76, died May 22, 2019. Lew was born in Newark and grew up in West Orange before moving to Bridgewater in 1979. He graduated from Penn State University in 1964 with a BS Degree in Accounting. He was a sprinter on the track team at Penn State and a member of the Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity.
Lew married his wife Susan in 1974 and they had two children, Matthew and Brielle. Lew was a devoted and loving husband and father. He was employed as an accountant first at Bell Labs, then AT&T and Lucent for over 40 years, retiring in 2001. He was a former member of Temple Sholom in Bridgewater. Lew was an incredible athlete. In his younger years he played softball and basketball, and loved riding his horse Hijack as his dog Sam ran behind. Later he took up dog obedience and agility with his dogs Maggie and Jake. Most recently, Lew was very active in the cycling community of Lehigh Valley. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him and will live forever in our hearts.
Surviving are his wife Susan, son Matthew and wife Denise, daughter Brielle and husband Brad Cosentino, sister Joan Stein and husband Steve, and grandchildren Kyle, Ava, and Maya.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm Sunday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Interment will follow at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Iselin.
Donations can be made in Lew's honor to St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 575 Woodland Ave, PO Box 159, Madison, NJ 07940 or Community Bike Works, 235 N. Madison St, Allentown, PA 18102. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from May 24 to May 25, 2019