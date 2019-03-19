|
Liane E. Lemcke
South Plainfield - Liane E. (Dreekmann) Lemcke, 83, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater. Born in Ihlienworth, Germany, Liane immigrated to the United States at the age of twenty-one and lived in New York prior to settling to South Plainfield many years ago.
A fur designer, Liane worked for LaMarque Furs in Westfield and Furs by Guarino in Green Brook. She had a love for gardening, knitting and crocheting and was very active within her faith and Liane enjoyed preaching the word of God.
Predeceased by her husband Werner and brother Hans Theo, Liane leaves behind her loving daughter Heidi and husband Scott N. Schober of Middlesex, two cherished grandchildren; Madison and Noah along with her brother Peter who resides in Germany.
A memorial gathering will be held in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4-7 pm with closing words at 6:30 pm.
A service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1324 Woodland Avenue, Plainfield, NJ 07060 beginning 4:00 pm.
To send condolences to Liane's family, please visit her interactive webpage at www.Middlesex FuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 19, 2019