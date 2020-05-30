Lillian A. Barber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian A. Barber

Bridgewater - Lillian A. Barber, 83, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Brandywine Assisted Living in Bridgewater. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of Cline and Florence (Price) Snyder. She lived in Middlesex until the age of 10 then lived in South Bound Brook before moving to Bridgewater in 2015. She was a Registered Nurse at Foothill Acres Nursing Home in Hillsborough before her retirement. She had also worked at Carrier Clinic and Raritan Valley Hospital.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook, a member of the Middlebrook Regional Board of Health, the Ladies Auxiliary of the South Bound Brook Fire Department and the South Bound Brook Seniors.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert E. Barber in 2017. She is survived by her son, Robert E. Barber, Jr. of Bridgewater, her daughter Connie and husband Joseph Micale of Basking Ridge, her grandchildren, Thomas, Kelly and William Barber and Joseph and Andrew Micale, her brother William Snyder of South Bound Brook, her stepbrother, Donald Gum of NH and her step-sister, Helene Cruver of South Bound Brook.

A private service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home in Bound Brook. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Service
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved