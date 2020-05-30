Lillian A. Barber



Bridgewater - Lillian A. Barber, 83, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Brandywine Assisted Living in Bridgewater. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of Cline and Florence (Price) Snyder. She lived in Middlesex until the age of 10 then lived in South Bound Brook before moving to Bridgewater in 2015. She was a Registered Nurse at Foothill Acres Nursing Home in Hillsborough before her retirement. She had also worked at Carrier Clinic and Raritan Valley Hospital.



She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook, a member of the Middlebrook Regional Board of Health, the Ladies Auxiliary of the South Bound Brook Fire Department and the South Bound Brook Seniors.



Lillian was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert E. Barber in 2017. She is survived by her son, Robert E. Barber, Jr. of Bridgewater, her daughter Connie and husband Joseph Micale of Basking Ridge, her grandchildren, Thomas, Kelly and William Barber and Joseph and Andrew Micale, her brother William Snyder of South Bound Brook, her stepbrother, Donald Gum of NH and her step-sister, Helene Cruver of South Bound Brook.



A private service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home in Bound Brook. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced.









