Lillian Ciurleo
Somerville - Lillian Ciurleo, 95, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 and joined the love of her life, husband, Rosario, of 72 years of marriage. She was born in Hillsborough, NJ to her dear parents Janina (Podbielska) and Casimir Szukiewicz. Lillian was an honest, hardworking, generous and loving person. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and dear grandmother who enjoyed family dinners and holidays, especially Christmas. Lillian was a great cook and a strong determined woman who instilled this same philosophy in her family. She also was a Communicant of Immaculate Conception Church.
Lillian is survived by her daughters Carol Palko (George), Nancy Tsotakos (Lou), cherished grandchildren, Gregory, Jennifer, Lauren and Ben, sisters Ida Cihanowyz and Marian Clifford. Lillian was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Rosario, parents, brothers Walter, John, Charles and sister, Theresa Lunden.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4-8pm and Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 8:30-9:00am at the Bongiovi Funeral Home - 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ, (908)725-1887.
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 9:30am at Immaculate Conception Church, 35 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ.
Entombment will be at St. Bernard's Mausoleum following the funeral Mass.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on May 5, 2019