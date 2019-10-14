|
|
Lillian "Bubs" Copleman Sokoloff
Lillian "Bubs" Copleman Sokoloff, daughter of the late Jacob and Mollie Copleman of New Brunswick, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday October 12 at age 97. Lil had often said that she wanted to "live until I die" which is exactly what she did. Even during her last week she had one final bridge game and continued her daily habit of completing the New York Times crossword puzzle - in ink.
Lil was a proud 1942 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Douglas College where she majored in sociology. "Bubs" was born and raised in New Brunswick with her three siblings, Hyman, Iggy and Sadie, who predeceased her. Her brother Hyman Copleman MD was the beloved team physician for Rutgers sports for 55 years.
Prior to retirement , she was President and CEO of Dowling Personnel of Perth Amboy New Jersey with sisters Sadie Shayevitz and Gloria Copleman as partners. Her previous profession was in public relations and among her clients were New Jersey real estate developers, nursing homes and various senior citizens projects.
She raised her three children in Elizabeth and Short Hills where she was a dedicated volunteer with the League of Woman Voters and United Jewish Appeal. In recent years, she was a member and supporter of the progressive political organization Indivisible.
In 1986, she and her second husband Dr. Oscar (Mike) Sokoloff moved to the Concordia Community in Monroe Township where they had many happy retirement years playing golf, bridge, tennis and making dear friends. After Mike's death, Lil remained at Concordia where she continued to enjoy her friendships and almost daily bridge games.
Lil is survived by her three children with her first husband, the late Edward J. Epstein; Jonathan I. Epstein, senior partner of the Princeton office of Drinker Biddle, and his wife Terri; Judith L. Epstein owner with her husband David Gage of David Gage String Instruments in Manhattan; Robert P. Epstein, a two-time Oscar-winning film director and his partner Gary Lutes of San Francisco; grandchildren Mollie Gage and husband Ross, Isaiah Gage, Harrison Epstein, Hannah Epstein, and her great-grandchildren children Isabella, Annika, and Brittany.
She will be remembered by all of us for her intellect, warmth, joie de vivre, interest in others, and great style. She was always the life of the party; quite simply, she was fabulous.
Funeral services are private. The family respectfully requests memorial contributions to either the Hyman B. Copleman Scholarship Fund, or Isadore Copleman Scholarship Fund, c/o The Rutgers University Foundation, 335 George St Suite 4000, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
Funeral arrangements by Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019