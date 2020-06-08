Lillian Elizabeth Dooley
Lillian Elizabeth Dooley

Middlesex - Lillian Elizabeth Dooley, 77, known to many as Lil, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side. Born in Massachusetts to the late Edward and Lillian (Swendenan) O'Brien, Lil has been a lifelong resident of the borough.

An active resident of Middlesex, Lil belonged to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, was an auxiliary member of the H.C. Pierce Hose Company and American Legion and served on the democratic committee.

Lil enjoyed all the time spent with her family as a homemaker; especially with her "adopted" grandchildren. She was an avid babysitter and she loved to travel with her daughter Colleen.

Predeceased by her daughter Kelly Ann, brother Richard and sister-in-law Phyllis Morrongiello, Lil leaves behind her husband James and her daughter Colleen of Middlesex, sister-in-law Helen Wargo of Hillsborough and her extended family; Evan and Alexis Schroeder, Nicholas, Kaitlynn and Grayson Breen, Ariana and Lorenzo Ferro as well as several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions in place, funeral services will be held privately. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church and burial will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lil's name sent to H.C. Pierce Hose Company, 416 A Street, Middlesex would be appreciated. Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family.










Published in Courier News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
