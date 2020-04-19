|
Lillian Elizabeth Silvaney
Edison - Lillian Elizabeth Silvaney, 87, of Edison, entered into eternal rest April 18, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Fords and has resided in Edison for the past 57 years.
She worked part time as a clerk at Garden State Shipping for 10 years.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband Thomas in 2012. She is survived by her daughters Denise Nagy and her fiancé Glenn Handley of West Warwick, RI, Karen Schilling and her husband Edward of Howell, Suzanne Detoro and her husband Gary of Howell, and Lisa Gonczi and her husband Donald of Edison, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and her siblings John Piosko and Anne Devish.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020