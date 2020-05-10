Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Visitation
Private
Sheenan Funeral Home
Lillian Frank Obituary
Lillian Frank

North Plainfield - Lillian Frank,102, of North Plainfield, NJ, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

A private visitation and service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Sheenan Funeral Home, Dunellen, NJ, followed by entombment next to her beloved husband at Somerset Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.

A Memorial Mass will be held as soon as allowed after the pandemic.

A formal obituary reflecting her life will appear at www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from May 10 to May 11, 2020
