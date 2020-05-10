|
|
Lillian Frank
North Plainfield - Lillian Frank,102, of North Plainfield, NJ, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
A private visitation and service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Sheenan Funeral Home, Dunellen, NJ, followed by entombment next to her beloved husband at Somerset Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.
A Memorial Mass will be held as soon as allowed after the pandemic.
A formal obituary reflecting her life will appear at www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from May 10 to May 11, 2020