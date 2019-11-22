|
Lillian Galvano
Avenel - Lillian Galvano passed away at her home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was 92 years old.
She was born in Hillside and has resided in Avenel for 62 years.
Mrs. Galvano was employed by RCA Corporation in Avenel as an assembler many years ago and later helped her husband Jimmy "The Tomato Man", selling vegetable plants in Avenel.
She was a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel.
Lillian was predeceased by her beloved husband Vincent Louis, Parents Basil and Stella, and Brother Lawrence.
Surviving are her children, Patricia Valguarnera and her husband, Angelo, of Avenel and Philip Galvano of Keansburg; grandchildren, Angelo Valguarnera, Jr. and his wife, Romina, David Valguarnera and his wife, Taryn, Jennifer Valguarnera and Philip Galvano, Jr.; and great grandchildren, Nicholas, Lucas, Eliana, and Vincent; and a cousin Delia Lavitola
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. Interment will be private with her husband at Brigadier General William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Memorial Park, North Hanover Township. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 in Mrs. Galvano's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019