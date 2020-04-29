|
Lillian Hemmingstad
Green Brook - Lillian A. Hemmingstad, 95, formerly of Green Brook, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26 at the NJ Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater. Born on Staten Island, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lillian (Potter) Ucelli and younger sister to Marguerite.
Lillian met Conroy "Roy" Hemmingstad and they dated through his service in World War II and married in June of 1949. She worked as a secretary in New York City until the birth of her daughter, Diane, when she became a full-time Mom. Shortly after, the family moved to Green Brook into a house two doors away from Marguerite and her family. Lillian was active at her daughter's school, enjoyed taking her to the local swim club every summer, was a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Church in Dunellen, and especially loved taking care of the family dogs. Lillian was a skilled knitter and loved listening to music, going to the movies, and watching television. She enjoyed taking her daughter to all kinds of concerts, plays, and musicals over the years. She read the newspaper and watched the news to stay informed and since Roy was often traveling for work as a salesman, she became adept at performing repairs around the house. Lillian was a dedicated caregiver, first for her mother who moved in with the family after she retired and who Lillian cared for in her later years, and later for both of her granddaughters when they were young or home sick from school.
Besides her parents, Lillian was predeceased by her beloved husband, Conroy, in 2008, who she was married to for almost 60 years, and her sister and brother-in-law, Marguerite and Michael Zarelli. She is survived by her loving daughter Diane Neunert, devoted son-in-law Craig Neunert, and her granddaughters who she thoroughly spoiled, Michelle and Kaitlyn, her nephews Richard and Michael Zarelli, their wives Judi and Donna, great nieces and nephews Katie Hobbs, Corinne Evans, Ricky Zarelli, Michael Zarelli, and Matthew Zarelli, as well as her brother-in-law Neal Hemmingstad and his wife Valerie.
Due to restrictions, a celebration of Lillian's life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest on Friday, May 1 at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains. In lieu of flowers, we ask that any gifts be donations to the .
