Lillian K. Mussel
Sarver, PA - Lillian K. Mussel, 94, of Sarver, PA, formerly of Milltown, NJ, passed away on March 14, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born November 2, 1924 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of Alexander Spielman and Katherine Lohman Spielman.
Lillian had been a Secretary at the Milltown School System in New Jersey and had worked for the Boy Scouts of America where she had been assistant of the Editor of Boy's Life Magazine. She was a member of the United Methodist Church at Milltown, where she had served on various committees and had been a member of the women's group. She had been a hospital volunteer and a Cub Scout Leader.
Surviving are her daughter, Karen (Ron) Turkington of Sarver, PA, two sons, Thomas Mussel of Bernardsville, NJ and William Mussel, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William J. Mussel and 2 brothers.
A celebration of her life for friends and family is being planned.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019