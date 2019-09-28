|
|
Lillian M. Butkiewicz
Bridgewater - Lillian Marie Butkiewicz, 96, peacefully passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, Somerville, NJ. Lil was born in Phillipsburg, NJ to her late parents, Augusta (Tavianini) and Giocomo Luzietti on March 26, 1923. She graduated from Phillipsburg High in Phillipsburg, NJ and worked in the secretary field in major firms as RCA and Ethicon, retiring from Ethicon in Bridgewater, NJ, in 1985. In addition to her family and friends, Lil's greatest joys were country line dancing with her daughter, bowling, aerobics, sharing her late husband's three cats: Bonnie, Missy and Rosie, trips to Atlantic City, and socializing with friends the Bridgewater Senior Center where she was member. At the center, Lil loved dancing with the Bridgewater Roxies as well as performing on stages with them in local shows until her legs gave out. She enjoyed playing pinochle, the card games "31" and MahJongg. She was an avid crossword puzzle solver and reader. A true fan of the sports, Lil would encourage the Yankees, Giants and just about any East Coast team to win the game. Lil also served luncheons at SHIP for several years and served at the poles on election day. She loved to watch when creatures would pay visits to her back yard, including the many fawns born there. Her Italian heritage was all about family and friends and she loved it when they all would get together. An entertainer at heart, Lil was a kind, caring, funny and generous person and we will miss her unfailing independent spirit that remained to the very end. Lil was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 58 years, Chester (7/2/17) and her siblings Michael (Margaret) Luzietti, Rudolph (Dorothy) Luzietti, Jean (Alfred) Parente, Anita (William) Nicusanti, Inez (Dewey) Curzi, Clara (Robert) Stoker, her twin sister Clementine (Robert) Tongue, Elsie (George) Shade and Nara Cole. Surviving her is her loving daughter, Patricia and her husband, Ronald Rhodes and her brother, Robert (Doris) Luzietti, along with many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews. Lil is a member of Saint Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Raritan. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, New Jersey 08807. Prayers will be said 9:00 AM at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 followed by an 10:00 AM Mass at Saint Ann's Church, 45 Anderson St, Raritan, NJ 08869. Entombment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Stroke/Neuro Unit or a . The family wishes to thank Life Force Senior Care Corp., CEO, Jared M. Rodgers and Lil's personal aide, Grace Ouko, with the dedication to the loving care she provided along with the entire team of both Life Force and RWJUH doctors and nurses, especially in the Neurological wing.
Published in Courier News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019