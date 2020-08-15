1/
Lillian Patricia "Pat" DeCicco
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Patricia "Pat" DeCicco,

Hillsborough - Lillian Patricia "Pat" DeCicco, 85, of Hillsborough, passed away on August 12th at Morristown Memorial Hospital.

Pat was born in New Brunswick, NJ to John and Julia Speak on March 17, 1935. She was the youngest of seven children. She married Douglas DeCicco of Rocky Hill on January 19, 1959, and had four children: Dean, Victoria, Joanne, and Douglas Jr. She loved her family very much.

Pat lived most of her life in Hillsborough Township and worked as a full-time receptionist for the Hillsborough Township Municipal Building. Many Hillsborough residents knew Pat because she happily greeted and helped direct people who entered the building.

She was a generous person with a big heart and was the most doting grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and loved them more than anything. She got such pleasure spending time with her grandchildren: Erica, Justin, Nicole, Elizabeth, and Natalie. She loved talking to her grandchildren about school, sports, and their interests.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Speak and her six siblings.

Pat is survived by her husband Douglas, her children: Dean (his wife Bernadean), Victoria (her husband Mark), Joanne (her husband Michael) and Douglas Jr. (his wife Mary Agnes). Her grandchildren Erica, Justin, Nicole, Elizabeth, and Natalie. and her step-grandchildren: Jarod, Colin, and Ashley Gaffney, and Stevie Siladji.

Visitation for immediate family only will be held 10:00 Monday, August 17th at Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville, NJ. A private burial will follow at the South Branch Branch Reformed Church Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
Cusick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cusick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved