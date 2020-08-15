Lillian Patricia "Pat" DeCicco,



Hillsborough - Lillian Patricia "Pat" DeCicco, 85, of Hillsborough, passed away on August 12th at Morristown Memorial Hospital.



Pat was born in New Brunswick, NJ to John and Julia Speak on March 17, 1935. She was the youngest of seven children. She married Douglas DeCicco of Rocky Hill on January 19, 1959, and had four children: Dean, Victoria, Joanne, and Douglas Jr. She loved her family very much.



Pat lived most of her life in Hillsborough Township and worked as a full-time receptionist for the Hillsborough Township Municipal Building. Many Hillsborough residents knew Pat because she happily greeted and helped direct people who entered the building.



She was a generous person with a big heart and was the most doting grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and loved them more than anything. She got such pleasure spending time with her grandchildren: Erica, Justin, Nicole, Elizabeth, and Natalie. She loved talking to her grandchildren about school, sports, and their interests.



Pat is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Speak and her six siblings.



Pat is survived by her husband Douglas, her children: Dean (his wife Bernadean), Victoria (her husband Mark), Joanne (her husband Michael) and Douglas Jr. (his wife Mary Agnes). Her grandchildren Erica, Justin, Nicole, Elizabeth, and Natalie. and her step-grandchildren: Jarod, Colin, and Ashley Gaffney, and Stevie Siladji.



Visitation for immediate family only will be held 10:00 Monday, August 17th at Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville, NJ. A private burial will follow at the South Branch Branch Reformed Church Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store