Lillian Rose Clark



Woodbridge - Lillian Rose Clark, nee Demko, age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at JFK Medical Center, Edison.



Born in Woodbridge to the late John and Julia Demko, Lillian lived most of her life there.



She attended St. Michael's School of Nursing and worked as a nurse for over 50 years, at first with the Visiting Nurses of NJ and then for the next four decades with Dr. William H. DiGiacomo of Vailsburg Medical Associates, Newark.



She was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge.



Lillian was predeceased by her husband, John J. Clark, in 2015.



She is survived by her daughter, Karen Clark of Spring Lake Heights, her son, John Clark of Warren and his wife, JoAnn; her daughter, Kathleen McCarthy of Apex, North Carolina; her son, Kevin Clark of Manasquan and his wife, Donna; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Elliott of Robbinsville, and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Resurrection will begin at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Interment will be in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate contributions in Lillian's memory to: Meals on Wheels, 2 George Frederick Plaza, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.









