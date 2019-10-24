|
|
Lillian Timari
Carteret - Lillian Timari 86, of Carteret, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at JFK Hartwyck at Edison Estates. She was born in Woodbridge and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a home-maker and a member of the Hungarian Reformed Church in Carteret.
She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Barbara Versegi; her husband, Joseph Timari; her brother, Frank Versegi Jr.; her daughter, Barbara Timari and her grandson, Alan Ijas. Lillian is survived by her son, Joseph Timari; her daughter, Brenda Ijas and her husband, Al and her grandson, Landon Timari.
The Funeral will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, with Interment to follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019