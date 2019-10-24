Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Timari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Timari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Timari Obituary
Lillian Timari

Carteret - Lillian Timari 86, of Carteret, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at JFK Hartwyck at Edison Estates. She was born in Woodbridge and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a home-maker and a member of the Hungarian Reformed Church in Carteret.

She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Barbara Versegi; her husband, Joseph Timari; her brother, Frank Versegi Jr.; her daughter, Barbara Timari and her grandson, Alan Ijas. Lillian is survived by her son, Joseph Timari; her daughter, Brenda Ijas and her husband, Al and her grandson, Landon Timari.

The Funeral will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, with Interment to follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now