Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue
Louisa, VA 23093
(540) 967-0085
Lillian Varju Pinter


1921 - 2019
Charlottesville, VA - Lillian Varju Pinter, 97, departed this life on Wednesday, September 11,2019 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA.

Lillian was born on November 8,1921 to Joseph and Lidia Varju of New Brunswick, NJ. She is survived by her children, Jack Pinter (Janet) of Beaverdam, VA, David Pinter of Louisa, VA, and Nancy Hall (Eddie) of Palmyra, VA; daughter-in-law Donna Pinter of Louisa, VA.; three grandchildren, Jack J. Pinter, Jason Pinter (Tanya) of Beaverdam, VA, and Dr. Erica Vaughan (Brian) of Harrisonburg, VA; and one great-grandchild, Archer Alexander Vaughan of Harrisonburg, VA.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Pinter Sr.; her son, Alexander Pinter Jr. and an infant son, Donald Pinter.

Lillian married Alexander after World War ll, and they moved to Franklin Park, NJ where they farmed and raised their family until 1969 when they moved to another farm in Louisa, VA where she has resided until the end.

The family would like to thank Louisa Rescue Squad and the doctors and nurses at Martha Jefferson Hospital for their kindness and care during this difficult time.

Private burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Louisa, VA.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Louisa Rescue Squad and St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019
