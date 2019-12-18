|
|
Lillie Bel McNeil
Lillie Bel McNeil transitioned this life 12/10/2019 in Edison, NJ. Born in Berkeley Heights, NJ she has been a resident of Plainfield for 70. years. Mrs. McNeil a was a former member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Plainfield and attended the St. John's Baptist Church in Scotch Plains. She was employed with Ortho Pharmaceutical in Raritan, NJ for 30 yrs and at Muhlenberg RMC in the ER/Triage for 25 years. Predeceased by her husband Walter McNeil Sr., brother Richard Jeter, she is survived by her sons Walter McNeil Jr.(Felicia), Richard McNeil, daughters Deborah Johnson, Karen Woodley, Linda Graves(David), 10 Grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sister Gloria Petty and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday 10 AM at Ruth Fellowship Ministries, in Plainfield. Visitation will be held Friday 9-10 AM at the church. Arrangements by Judkins. www.judkinscolonialhome.com
