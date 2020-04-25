|
Lillie Mae Arfrances Holland was born on December 20, 1930 to the late Mr. Nolan and Mrs.Ruth Holland in Pine Bluff Arkansas. At an early age, her family moved to Oakland, California where she attended school. Lillie started working at an early age. Those that knew her always said that she was an extremely hard worker and who never complained. Every job she maintained; everyone spoke very highly of her. As years went by, in 1960, she united in marriage to Mr. Leroy Mitchell.
Lillie was called to eternal rest on April 17, 2020 and is survived by her husband Leroy Mitchell of 59 years, three sons, James Tensley, Byron King and Michael King. Two daughters, Linda Palmer and Kristine Smith. Two step-daughters, Linda Mitchell and Brenda Mitchell. Sonin- Law, Leon Smith, Daughter-In law, Elise King, 9 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, and a loving delegation of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family is grateful for all the acts of thoughtfulness and consideration given to them by their friends and loved ones. Your cards and contributions are most appreciated. Each has served well the purpose of helping to make the burden seem a little lighter. Also, a sincere thanks to (Dr. Lisa Herbert, Dr. Deadra Sanders, Dr. Gina Obias, Dr. Mobin-Uddin, Dr. Paleek Moondra and Nurse Practitioner Linda Schnupp, Mr. Patrick, Ms. Lou, and all of the Nurses and CNA's at the Veterans Home as well as the nurses and social workers that cared for her at Parker. Special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and CNA's that cared for her in her last days that made sure that she was comfortable and not alone. You are truly special people.
Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020