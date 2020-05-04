Services
Lina Kobylinski Obituary
Lina Kobylinski, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 86.

Born September 25, 1933 in Tripoli, Libya, she and her mother survived WWII in close proximity to peril and battle. She was small in stature but huge in spirit, and had tremendous strength and resiliency.

She lived and worked at the American Embassy in Tripoli, Libya, where she met her husband, Joseph Kobylinski. They married on November 16,1957 in Rome.

Upon moving to the United States, they began a family and were blessed with four children.

To know Lina was to love her. She exuded warmth and happiness, and there was a seat at her table for everyone she met. She loved travel, good food and wine, new adventure, and new experiences. She embodied her own sense of fashion, and took huge pleasure in clothes and jewelry. She delighted in sharing her sparkly things with everyone, but mostly with her granddaughter.

Lina embraced life to the fullest. She was never as happy as when she had a house full of family and friends; no one was a stranger to her.

She spoiled her grandchildren unabashedly, much to the amusement of their parents. She was quick witted and generous of heart and self.

Lina is predeceased by her husband Joseph Kobylinski and her son, Christian Kobylinski.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Kobylinski Rizzo and husband, Joseph Rizzo; son, Paul Kobylinski; daughter, Lita Bodemer and husband, Gene and their daughter, Angelina; grandson, Troy Kobylinski; grandson, Joseph Kobylinski, and his wife, Andrea; great-granddaughters, Harper and Everly, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a myriad of people who loved her.

Services were entrusted to BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020
