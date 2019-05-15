|
Linda A. Campbell
Monroe Township - Linda Campbell, 81, Monroe Township, New Jersey passed away on Sunday May 12, 2019 at the University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas and resided in Monroe Township, New Jersey for 25 years. Linda attended Poly High School in Fort Worth, Texas and was a flag twirler for all 3 years. She was an active member of the Forsgate Community Association and involved with the Newcomers Group. Linda enjoyed her winter vacations traveling to Texas and Florida. She enjoyed attending her precious grandchildren's sporting events and spending as much time with them as she possibly could.
Linda was predeceased by her parents Stanley and Edith; and brother Stanley. She is survived by her high school sweet heart and husband of 62 years Donald; daughter Carla (Steve) Sobechko of Manalapan, New Jersey; daughter Caryn (Allen) Craft of Swanee, Georgia; son Craig (Tracy) Campbell and their three children Chris, Ryann and Kyle of Freehold, New Jersey;
Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 am at Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to at https://wish.org/. To leave a condolence or find directions visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on May 15, 2019