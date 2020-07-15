Linda Ann Leccese
Redbank - Linda Ann Leccese, of Redbank NJ, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Linda was 57 years old. She was born on January 10, 1963 in Brooklyn, NY. Shortly after, her family relocated to Old Bridge, NJ, where Linda was raised. Linda was a long-time resident of Weehawken, NJ until 2008, when she purchased and restored the house of her dreams in Redbank, NJ.
Linda graduated from Madison Central High School in 1981. She received her bachelor's degree in business from The College of New Jersey and her master's in business administration (MBA) from PACE and the Wharton School of Business, Philadelphia, PA.
After 34 years with Bank of America, Linda retired from the organization as the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for Investment & Banking Solutions Technology. Linda brought her leadership skills to many teams across many lines of business within the Wealth Management Technology and Infrastructure.
Linda was a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion. She served on the leadership council for the Hopewell Women's Exchange (WE) and was an active supporter of many minority employee networks. Work that earned her the recognition of her peers and the Bank of America Global Diversity and Inclusion Award in 2019.
Linda is survived by her parents, Vito and Patricia Leccese of Old Bridge, NJ; her sister, Janine Leccese (Anthony Grubiak), of Neptune, NJ; and her brother, Thomas Leccese, Old Bridge, NJ. In addition, Linda was loved many aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren and many close-knit circle of friends. Linda loved her family and friends more than anything in this world.
Linda was truly a genuine, kind, caring, loyal, generous and very funny person. She had a natural propensity to bond with those she met and build lasting relationships and friendships that spanned her lifetime.
Linda was a world traveler. She loved to cook and to entertain. In the summers, Linda spent her spare time at her beach home on Long Beach Island, where everybody was always welcomed.
Every memory of Linda and every tear shed for her should be a celebration of her life well lived and a person who was well loved.
The Joan Dancy & PALS (People with ALS) Foundation serves ALS patients and their families in Monmouth and Ocean Counties with services and products to improve their everyday lives. This foundation provided tremendous support and resources to Linda and the Leccese family throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to joandancyandpals.org
or by mail to Joan Dancy Foundation c/o Riverview Medical Center, 1 Riverview Plaza, P.O. Box 8157, Redbank, NJ 07701.
The family wishes to thank all of those who have shared their condolences and prayers during this difficult time.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service to celebrate Linda's life will be planned for a future date.