Linda B. and James E. Auman
Warren - Linda B. Auman, 74, of Warren, NJ passed away at JFK Medical Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020 as a result of COVID-19 complications. Her husband of 44 years James, "Jim," Auman, 73, passed away 6 days later at home. Inseparable and completely devoted to one another throughout their long marriage, they have been reunited once again in heaven.
Born August 18, 1945, in Morristown, NJ Linda was the daughter of the late Melvin and Helen Brown. She graduated with her RN degree from Muhlenberg School of Nursing in 1966 and then earned her BA degree from Upsala College in East Orange. Linda dedicated her life to helping others, especially the elderly. She spent many years as the head nurse in charge of the adult medical day care center located at Muhlenberg Hospital.
Jim was born November 20, 1946, in Newark, NJ to the late Ernest and Kathryn Auman. After serving a stint in the army, he earned his BA in German from Montclair State (as well as a later BA in French from Rutgers University), before earning an MA degree in Teaching English as a Second Language. He taught ESL to all levels of learners throughout his life and for 20 years was also a computer programmer. In addition, Jim was a model train enthusiast, as well as a skilled scale model builder, creating and donating replicas of historic buildings to Maine towns he and Linda loved to visit.
Both Linda and Jim were avid readers. It was rare to ever find either of them without reading material, and Linda especially devoured books, easily reading one a day, while Jim could be found reading them in another language! In fact, anyone who ever walked into their home knew the number of books outnumbered articles of clothing by at least a 20 to 1 ratio. Another one of their passions was traveling, whether it was to New York City to see a show or visit a museum; to Maine to spend time at the family cabin on Lake Pennesseewassee; to other parts of the US to sightsee, hike, or visit friends; or to foreign countries like France and Canada to experience the French culture they dearly loved. What was most important to Linda and Jim, however, was their family and friends. They never had children of their own, losing their only daughter at birth. However, this just meant that they embraced their friends and family more closely. After retirement, they maintained an active social life, traveling, visiting, and even studying the Great Courses with friends. They were also incredibly close to Linda's sister Nancy and her children, as well as their children. Linda and Jim never forgot nor missed a family birthday, holiday, graduation, shower, or wedding celebration. They were incredibly magnanimous with their gifts which included supporting philanthropic causes that ranged from Maine railway museums and historical societies, to Save the Children and .
Linda and Jim were like Mutt and Jeff. Linda was sociable and short, reaching only 4'8" in height, a self-assured woman who possessed an iron will that brooked no opposition. Jim, on the other hand, was taciturn and tall, a gentle soul who obediently did whatever his wife told him. Yet they were both smart with a whip-sharp sense of humor and caring, generous hearts. They were fiercely loved and will be fiercely missed. Survivors include Linda's sister, Nancy Johnston of Alpha, a niece Laurie Schmid of Phillipsburg, and a nephew James Johnson of Bethlehem, PA, and their spouses, plus several great nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service in celebration of Jim and Linda's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Linda's name to the Norway Memorial Library, 258 Main St., Norway, ME 04268, in Jim's name to the Bethel Historical Society, 10 Broad St, Bethel, ME 04217, or to a philanthropic organization or .
Funeral arrangements are being handled by McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals in South Plainfield. Please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020