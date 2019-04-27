|
|
Linda Bonham Spence
Somerset - Linda Spence passed away on Thursday at her home in Somerset. She was 76 years old.
Mrs. Spence was born in Newark and moved to the Somerset area in 1959. She graduated from New Brunswick High School. She worked locally for many years as a bookkeeper before moving to Louisiana where she and her late husband Charles owned a Benjamin Moore Paint Store.
After Charles' death in 2006, Linda moved back to the Somerset area.
Mrs. Spence was a longtime member of Somerset Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon. She was highly involved in all church functions.
Linda was a member of the Franklin Township Senior Citizens and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her beloved friends and family. Everyone who knew Linda always talked about what a welcoming and loving spirit she had and she was fond of saying 'the more the merrier. Linda loved reminiscing about the family holiday picnics in Pennsylvania, the wonderful times with family and friends in Louisiana and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles Spence in 2006. She is survived by her son Daniel Bonham and his wife Nancy of Somerset. She is also survived by her siblings Elizabeth English of Louisiana, Dorothy Stefan and her husband Tony of Jackson, NJ and Richard Bonham and his wife Cathy of Pennsylvania and her two grandchildren Jack and Casey.
Visiting will be held on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A funeral service will begin at 3:30 PM at the funeral home. All other services will be private. Contributions in Mrs. Spence's name may be made to Somerset Presbyterian Church 100 John F. Kennedy Boulevard Somerset NJ 08873.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019