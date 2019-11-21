|
|
Linda Carmel Reynolds passed away peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, surrounded by her husband and children, on November 19th, 2019, in Wilmington, NC at the age of 59 years old.
She is survived by her husband Timothy Reynolds, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Bryan Isenhart, daughter and son-in-law Lauren and Allen Henderson, son and girlfriend Timothy Reynolds, Jr. and Rebeca Alvarado Paredes, and grandchildren Kaelyn and Andrew Isenhart, all of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by her mother, Carmella Dipierro Haak, and four sisters (RoseAnn Mascarella, Patty Johnson, Jeanette Craparotta, and Jadine Michaelson), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her loving in-laws, A. Lewis and Alyce Reynolds, and her father Patrick Mascarella.
Linda was born on July 16th, 1960, in Monroe Township, NJ. She married Timothy Reynolds on February 24th, 1979. After raising her children, Linda returned to school, first earning her certificate as a unit assistant, next becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse, and then earning her degree as a Registered Nurse from Brookdale Community College in 2009. She was a long-time employee of the Hurtado Health Center at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, NJ.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She was known for her kindness, love of cooking and baking, and for taking care of others. She truly had a servant's heart.
Linda was active parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Jamesburg, NJ. Linda was a Columbiette and served as the president St. James Columbiette's. Linda's faith was strong, and one of her favorite sayings was that "God is good, all the time". She was also actively involved in community as Girl Scout leader, softball coach, CCD teacher, PTA member and Monroe Township's community theatre.
Linda was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer's disease in 2012. Linda and Tim moved to Wilmington, NC in the fall of 2015, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, November 22nd, at 1:00 pm at St. Mark Catholic Church, 1013 Eastwood Road, Wilmington, NC 28403, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019