Linda Caulfield
South Plainfield - Linda (DelliPoali) Caulfield, 79, died peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in South Amboy, Mrs. Caulfield was raised in Plainfield and resided in the city before relocating to South Plainfield 45 years ago.
Linda worked for Johnson and Johnson in Piscataway as an Accounts Manager for over 15 years retiring in the 1990's.
Linda was a member of the former North Plainfield Italian American Club Ladies Auxiliary and for many years volunteered at Muhlenberg Regional Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, entertaining, luncheons with her friends, and Rutgers Football games.
In addition, Mrs. Caulfield enjoyed attending her grandsons sporting events but most of all Linda truly loved spending time with her family who will genuinely miss her.
Predeceased by her parents, George and Wanda DelliPoali and her sister Marsha Savelli, Linda is survived by her husband, James of 59 years; her daughter, Dana Kurzrock and her husband Michael of Tewskbury; her grandsons, Ben and David Kurzrock and her brother, Michael DelliPoali and his wife Celia of North Plainfield and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 beginning at 9:15am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave South Plainfield followed by a 10am funeral mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield.
Entombment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4-8 pm in the funeral home.
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020