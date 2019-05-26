Services
Linda D. Redlich


Linda D. Redlich Obituary
Linda D. Redlich

Manville - Linda D. Redlich, 50, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in Somerville, NJ with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Somerville, NJ the daughter of John and Mary Groza. Linda was a lifelong resident of Manville, NJ. She had worked for many years at the Home Life Insurance Company in Piscataway, NJ. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. Linda was a loving wife and sister. She is survived by her loving husband Stephen Redlich of Manville, NJ and by her sister Gloria Popielarczyk and her husband John of Ocala, Florida. Services were private and were under the direction of the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ.
Published in Courier News on May 26, 2019
