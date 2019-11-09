|
Linda Griffiths
Parlin - Linda C. Savino Griffiths, 62, of Parlin died on Friday November 8, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. Born in Morristown she was raised and spent her whole life in Parlin. Before retiring she was employed by ShopRite, Sayreville. One of her greatest joys in life was to share her love by cooking for friends and family. Famous for her hospitality, she opened her home and her heart to everyone.
Daughter of the late Carl and Minnie Elaqua Savino she is also predeceased by her sister Candace Savino and brother Richard Staggard. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Howard R. Griffiths; her children Melissa and Elvis Perez of Parlin, Thomas and Holly Griffiths of Parlin, William Griffiths of Old Bridge and Howard D. Griffiths of Parlin; her siblings Myrna Savino of Florida, John and Judy Staggard of Bradley Beach, Beth and Dennis Mottley of Parlin, David and BJ Welsh of Edison; her grandchildren Silvana, Mia, Emma, Landon, Liliana, Briana and Taylor and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4 to 6pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy with a service at 5:15pm.
