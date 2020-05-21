|
|
Linda J. Foglia
Avenel - Linda J. Foglia (nee Klein) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. She was 81 years old.
Born in Belleville, she has resided in Avenel for the past 62 years.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Albert; her children, Robert (Brenda) of Freehold, Karen Castellano of Lambertville and Sandra (Keith) Edmonds of Jackson; and by her five grandchildren, Tori, Jake, Alex, Briar (Foglia) and Sophie (Edmonds). Linda will also be forever remembered by her extended family and friends. Linda was predeceased by her twin brother, Albert Klein, and her son-in-law Pasquale (Pat) Castellano.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge. Entombment took place at St. Gertrude's Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate that contributions be sent in Linda's memory to: St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church 244 Avenel St. Avenel, NJ 07001 or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2020