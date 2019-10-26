Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
South River - Linda Jean (Bonner) DiRenna, died on Friday, October 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was 67.

Born in Staten Island, NY, she resided in Parlin, before moving to South River 20 years ago.

Linda was a loving mother and grandmother, devoted friend and talented artist.

She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, South River.

She was predeceased by parents, Cornelius "Neil" and Genevieve "Jean" (Steinhauer) Bonner.

Surviving are her two daughters, Marisa Pasteka of Sayreville and Jessica Koester of Parlin; her husband of 32 years, Alan Yegian, of South River; her brother, Neil Bonner of Hazlet and eight grandchildren, Emily, Philip, Delaney, Tabbitha, Tyler, Jordyn, Lex and Jackson.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday October 29, 2019, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a funeral service will be held at 7:30 PM.

Cremation is private.

For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to METAVIVOR at their website; www.metavivor.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
