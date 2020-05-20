|
Linda Patricia Jackson Bright
Somerset - Linda Patricia Jackson Bright was born November 11, 1948 in New Brunswick, NJ. She was the daughter of the late George Morton Jackson, Sr. and Alma Lee Robinson Jackson. She departed this life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at home.
Linda was born and raised in New Brunswick before moving to Somerset where she was currently residing. She retired from Johnson & Johnson after working over 40 years. She was educated in New Brunswick Public Schools and received a BS in Management from Rutgers University.
Linda was an active member of Mt. Zion AME Church, New Brunswick, she was on the Steward Board, Vice Chair of the MTZ Community Development Corp., President of Praising Healthy Ministry, MTZ Stewardship and Finance Commission, the Education and Scholarship Committee, MTZ AME Church Lay Organization, and Senior Ministry. She was also a former Trustee. Under her leadership, the Mt. Zion CDC started a research pilot program with Rutgers Center for Environmental Exposures and Disease to study New Brunswick air quality. The Praising Healthy Ministry sponsored semi-annual health fairs/forums and periodic health workshops for Mt. Zion and its surrounding Community and coordinated health programs and presentations for the Mt. Zion Senior Ministry. She was also instrumental in establishing the Mount Zion CDC Preschool. Linda worked with Pastors to produce and implement Organization Wellness Guidelines for Mt. Zion.
Linda was predeceased by her parents. Left to cherish her precious memories are her Sister and Best Friend Margaret Greene and her Brother George M. Jackson, Jr. Linda is also survived by 2 sisters, Paulette Jackson and Adrienne Jackson. Although Linda had no children of her own she was a 'Special' Aunt to the Greene family, James (Mary) Shon (Maria), Ashley, Jamie, Jaxson, and Christopher. In addition, Linda has 2 nephews, Bishara Tyler and Shariff Gordon; 3 aunts Barbara Duarte, Eula Sullivan, and Doloris Robinson; cousins, Melba Robinson, Rodney Robinson, Cynthia Duarte, Donna Duarte, Ibrahim Duarte, Glen Griffin and a host of relatives and friends. Linda loved her family, her church, her friends and helping people. Private services will be held under the direction of Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020