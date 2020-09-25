Linda Rose Sonsiadek-Keller



East Brunswick - Linda Rose Sonsiadek-Keller, 62, of East Brunswick, passed away peacefully at her sister's home on September 24, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy on July 4 1958, she was the daughter of the late William and Marion (Stanicher) Sonsiadek. Linda worked as a store manager for Zale's Jewelry and Sterns Jewlery store for over 40 years. An avid Somerset Patriots, and New York Mets fan, she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Linda was a parishioner of St. Bartholomew Church in East Brunswick.



Linda is predeceased by her husband William in 2010, and her daughter Brittany in 1996.



She is survived by her son Zachary of East Brunswick; sisters Patricia Sonsiadek of Fords, Donna and George Chamak of Perth Amboy; mother in law Jean Keller of Roseland; her two nieces and a nephew.



A visitation will be held on monday, September 28, from 2-4pm and 7-9 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30 am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Saint Bartholomew Church, 470 Ryder's Lane, East Brunswick, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia at 11:15 am.









