Linda Sue Underwood
Piscataway - Linda Sue Underwood passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Linda was a sweet and caring soul who loved animals, astronomy and creating beautiful crystals that brought rainbows into our lives.
Born at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida Linda resided in Piscataway for much of her life. She graduated Piscataway HS where she was a cheerleader and an accomplished gymnast. She delighted in being a Playboy Bunny back in the heyday and worked for years at the Wooden Nickel in North Brunswick. She loved watching old movies and science fiction shows, photography and interior decorating. She could be found flying kites on the beach and spent many evenings stargazing and studying astronomy.
Linda was very artsy and enjoyed making jewelry, crystal sun catchers, sewing, crocheting, and knitting. Although she had no children of her own Linda was a devoted aunt to her many nieces and nephews and would spend hours teaching them these crafts.
Linda is survived by her siblings Cynthia Rockoff, Sally Nichols, Mark, Debra and Beth Underwood.
Visitation will be Thursday March 14th from 5:00 to 8:00pm and services on Friday at 11:00am both at Piscataway Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope for Animals in Manalapan NJ or Lawyers in Defense of Animals (WWW.NJLIDA.org).
Published in Courier News on Mar. 13, 2019