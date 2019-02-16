Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
Monroe Twp. - Lindsay E. Malmstadt, 60 of Monroe Twp. died Wednesday at his home.

Born in Racine, WI, Mr. Malmstadt lived in Old Bridge for 23 years before moving to Monroe Twp. in 1992.

He was employed for the past 38 years as a civil engineer for the Township of Old Bridge.

He enjoyed motorcycles and auto repair and traveling, especially to Hawaii and Disney World.

Mr. Malmstadt was predeceased by his father Dennis.

Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Lynda Patrick Malmstadt, his daughter Amber Lynn Malmstadt of Montgomery, AL, his mother Sandra Date Malmstadt of Hiram, GA, his three sisters Laurel Malone of Oshkosh, WI, Carissa Russell of Peoria, IL and Leslie Malmstadt of Delray Beach, FL and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday February 18th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.

A gathering of family and friends will be Monday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019
