Lisa Ann Demarest
Ringoes - Lisa Ann Demarest, 51 of Ringoes, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Viewing will be held Friday February 8, 2019 from 1-3pm and 6-9pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ, 08876.
Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 10:15am on Saturday February 9, 2019 followed by an 11:00am funeral liturgy at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Three Bridges, NJ.
Entombment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum in Bridgewater.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103 Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.
In Lisa's memory the family request that you wear purple or black to honor her memory.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 6, 2019