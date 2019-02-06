Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:15 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Three Bridges, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Demarest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Ann Demarest

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisa Ann Demarest Obituary
Lisa Ann Demarest

Ringoes - Lisa Ann Demarest, 51 of Ringoes, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Viewing will be held Friday February 8, 2019 from 1-3pm and 6-9pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ, 08876.

Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 10:15am on Saturday February 9, 2019 followed by an 11:00am funeral liturgy at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Three Bridges, NJ.

Entombment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum in Bridgewater.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103 Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.

In Lisa's memory the family request that you wear purple or black to honor her memory.

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.