Lisa Frances Acosta
East Brunswick - The world lost a beautiful soul on Thursday, December 26 when Lisa Frances Acosta, 54 passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Her family was everything to her, and she will be deeply missed by her devoted husband of 34 years, Anthony, and cherished children, her son Anthony and his wife Nicole, her daughter Deanna Heyl and her husband Jimmi, her son Dominic and her granddaughter Annabel.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Irene McKenna, sister Karen Nash and her husband Barry, sister Linda Manzione, and many Nieces and nephews.
Lisa will be remembered as a fiercely devoted mother and proud grandmother. She worked as a paraprofessional in the East Brunswick public school system giving other children the love and attention she always gave her own. She also worked at the Muscle Mill gym in Milltown. Lisa was an avid reader and loved spending time at the beach and at estate sales. Her only boss was Bruce Springsteen.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30 am on Monday, December 30 at Saint Bartholomew Church, 470 Ryder's Lane, East Brunswick, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick at 11:00 am.
Calling hours will be Sunday, December 29 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019