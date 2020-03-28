Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Lisa M. Schepisi

Lisa M. Schepisi Obituary
Lisa M. Schepisi

Monroe Twp. - Lisa M. (Lusnia) Schepisi of Monroe Twp. passed away peacefully on March 27th, surrounded by family and friends, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Born January 1964 in Elizabeth, Lisa grew up in Avenel and lived in Carteret before moving to Monroe Twp. 17 years ago.

Loving wife to Kenneth J Schepisi, and devoted and loving mother to Nicole R Schepisi. Sister to Andrea Seifert and Michelle Singer.

Private funeral services have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home, Jamesburg.

A celebration of Lisa's life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to at .

As Lisa always said, "Live, Love, Laugh."

To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
