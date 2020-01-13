|
|
Liza Schmit
Somerset - Liza Schmit, 55, rested on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 3:21pm. Liza was born and raised in New Jersey by the late, John and Zena Babansky. Liza, the loving wife to Nicholas Schmit, and wonderful mother to Matthew Schmit. Liza was the most caring friend of too many to list. Liza worked caring for others, helping the next to better themselves instead of herself. Liza was always most known for amazing charismatic personality, whether it was while she was working at Bound Brook High School, Franklin Middle School, the Adult Day care, and of course her favorite The West Brook. The perfect friendship is the one of virtue and good. Friendship like these are the friendships Liza had always and forever, good people in similar virtue. Liza carried only virtuous people, friendships that are capable of loving that person for that person's own sake in which friends love each other, and they wish good things for each other. Liza is and always a true friend in everyone. Visiting hours will be from 4-8PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will be held 10AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 240 Main St., South Bound Brook. Burial to follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020