Lloyd Kornblatt
South Brunswick - Lloyd Kornblatt, a beloved veterinarian in the Metuchen-Edison area, passed away in his South Brunswick home on Wednesday, November 27. He was 96. Born and raised in Metuchen, the son of Jacob and Martha Kornblatt, he was a graduate of Rutgers University's School of Agriculture (class of '44) and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (class of '47). Dr. Kornblatt began his veterinary career working with large and small animals. He took care of Rahway State Prison's dairy herd and the prize Black Angus bulls of oil magnate Armand Hammer. Together with his wife Dolores serving as his business manager, he built Metuchen Veterinary Hospital into a thriving small-animal practice that served the community for more than 50 years. An avid sportsman, Dr. Kornblatt bowled, golfed, played softball, tennis, ran marathons, and competed in shorter road races well into his 70s. He fished and hunted up and down the East Coast, and in Canada, into his 90s. He also acted in a theater group at Temple Neve Shalom in Metuchen, and built a reputation as a creative practical joker and cultivator of sweet corn and other vegetables. A strong supporter of Israel, he traveled to the country many times, starting in 1959, and for his last visit in 2018. Married to Dolores, formerly Nelson, of New Brunswick, for 63 years before she passed away in 2017, he is survived by his daughter Madelyn K. Sikoryak, of Middletown, NJ, and sons Ephraim and Marc, who both live in Israel, and six grandchildren. Graveside services took place at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick, NJ. Arrangements were under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019