Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew R.C. Church
East Brunswick, NJ
Lois Ann Melczer


1947 - 2019
Lois Ann Melczer Obituary
Lois Ann Melczer

East Brunswick - Lois Ann Melczer passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at home. She was 72.

Born in Perth Amboy, she resided in Hopelawn before moving to East Brunswick, 43 years ago.

Lois was a communicant of Saint Bartholomew R.C. Church since moving into East Brunswick.

She was a dental hygienist for 31 years, working for several dentists within the East Brunswick and Woodbridge areas.

Surviving are her loving husband of 50 years, Zoltan; two sons, David Zoltan Melczer, his wife, Tanya, and granddaughter, Stephanie, and Jason Peter Melczer, his wife, Trish, and grandson, Dylan, and sister-in-law, Kathryn Szep and her husband, Gabe.

Friends may call at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9:15 am, at the funeral home, with a 10:00 am Mass at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving memorial contributions in her memory to Ovarian Cancer Research at the The Penn Ovarian Cancer Research Center (OCRC) online at https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MED&fund=603702 or by mail to Madeline Dickenson - Associate Director of Development - Abramson Cancer Center - Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Home News Tribune from July 28 to July 30, 2019
