Lois Dickinson
Lois Dickinson passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 17th at the Bridgeway Senior Healthcare Center in Bridgewater. She had been a resident since May 2013. Lois had exceptional care provided by many nurses and health care workers, especially Jocelyn and Linda, her dedicated aides. Together they became a second family along with other members of the staff.
She was born in Far Hills, NJ. Her parents, Harold and Blanche Ward Estler and sister Virginia Estler predeceased her. Lois was a resident of Gladstone where she lived for over 70 years. She was predeceased in death by her beloved husband, Charles Gordon Dickinson. They were married for 66 years. She is survived by daughters Sally Dickinson of Gladstone and NYC and Diana Vish and her husband, Keith of Basking Ridge. She was a devoted wife and mother with her family being her main priority.
Lois had a heart of gold. She was a kind, caring individual who extended her kindness and compassion to helping the elderly in the community. She ran their errands, cooked and delivered food for many.
She was a devoted daughter, caring for her mother, Blanche, throughout her lifetime. In later years, she also cared for her mother-in-law, Elizabeth.
Lois enjoyed many years working at the Bantam store in Mendham, where she displayed her happy, upbeat personality always smiling and laughing. Her career as a home health aide for the Visiting Nurse of Somerset County was a highlight of her life. It was an extension of her caring spirit and sense of service to her community.
A private family burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Basking Ridge.
Donations in Lois's memory can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset County 200 Mt Airy Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07869 or to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, PO Box 159, Madison, NJ 07940. Arrangements by the Bailey Funeral Home www.baileyfuneral.com
