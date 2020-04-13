|
|
Lois E. Ivan
New Prague - Lois E. Ivan, age 75, of New Prague, died suddenly on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Mala Strana Care and Rehabilitation Center. Lois was born on November 13, 1944 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to Louis and Elizabeth (Egnotyak) Ivan. Lois attended School #9 and was an assembly worker, living most of her life in New Jersey, until relocating to New Prague, Minnesota, in September 2011 with her sister and nephew. Lois was a fan of the arts. She enjoyed painting ceramics and paint-by-number. She loved embroidery and reading novels. Her TV favorites were the shows of yesteryear, particularly Little House on the Prairie and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Favorite pastimes were bingo and visiting the casino. Her sweet nature will be missed by many.
Lois is survived by her sisters, Pat Dyremose of Metuchen, NJ, Carole Grivalsky of Boonton Township, NJ, and Jane Strong of New Prague; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. bruzekfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020