Lois Fenwick
Somerset - Lois Fenwick, 82 of Somerset N.J. died Monday, April 13, 2020 at RWJ Somerset Hospital, Somerville, N.J. Lois was born and raised in New Brunswick N.J. She worked for Dr. Joel Fertig in New Brunswick for many years and also worked at RWJ Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J. She was predeceased by her parents Helen and Martin Fenwick. She is survived by her brother Steven Fenwick of St. Mary's, West Virginia and a niece Melissa Schlott of Chicago, Illinois. She will be missed dearly by her cousins Robin, Laura,and Ann Lee. Arrangements were by Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, N.J. There were no services due to the current restrictions.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020