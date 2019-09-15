|
Lois Lawley (née Thomas)
Woodbridge - On Monday, August 19, 2019, Lois Lawley (née Thomas) passed away at age 74, surrounded by her loving family.
A lifelong resident of New Jersey, formally from Perth Amboy and Morganville then retiring to Woodbridge. Lois thrived on learning, both in formal academic settings and organically. Graduating Perth Amboy High School Class of 1963 with high honors, Lois continued her pursuits of knowledge at Brookdale Community College, earning Associate degrees in Paralegal Technology, the Arts, Applied Science, and Business Administration. A member of Brookdale's Dean's List from 1988 -1994, Lois was also a member of the Alpha Pi Theta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, inducted in 1990, and received the Brookdale College Distinguished Scholar Award in 1994. Her noted achievements extended through her work, being awarded the Michelin Certificate of Achievement when she was employed by Michelin Tire Corporation from 1978-1983, and as a long-time member of the Central Jersey Paralegal Association.
Lois' love of learning extended to learning hobbies such as sewing, crafting, painting, photography, and playing piano, creating beautiful pieces in each medium. She also sought out metaphysical as well as spiritual learning through her home church at Ss Cyril & Methodius in Perth Amboy. Lois' talent of having an eye for innate value led her to discovering her passion for working with antiques, where she worked with William Barron Galleries for the last 26 years. Working directly with the owner, and in turn, his son, Lois managed every aspect of the business "behind the scenes", and customers and collectors alike came to know Lois for greeting everyone with a smile and treating them each with respect. They also came to know Lois' beloved companion, her toy poodle, Wolfgang ("Wolfie") Robere Todd, who would often attend auctions with Lois, always staying quietly by her side.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Leonard Thomas. She is survived by her brother, Gerald Thomas, her sister, Candace and brother-in-law Andrew Pyzik, her daughter, Sharon, and son-in-law Benjamin Rodda, along with their children, Garrett and Avery. Lois was also a loving aunt to her niece, Danielle, and her husband Ethan Boyd, along with their children, Tessa and Presley, and to her nephew Steven Pyzik, and his wife, Yamilette.
Services were held privately with Lois' family who requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions to your favorite museum or animal shelter be made to commemorate all the beauty life has to offer. Arrangements were entrusted to Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019