Lois M. Tuckey
Monroe Twp - Lois M. Tuckey (Towlen), age 75, of Monroe Township peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Princeton Medical Center. Born and raised in Newark to the late Harry and Helen Towlen, Lois resided in Sayreville for most of her adult life before moving to Monroe Township in recent years. She graduated from Barringer High School in Newark and was employed by the Borough of Sayreville as a crossing guard before her retirement over 10 years ago. She was a proud parishioner of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Lois will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Lois is predeceased by her beloved husband Peter Tuckey, and by her brother Harry Towlen. Surviving are her siblings and their spouses Joan Heyes of Asbury Park, Louis and Leona Towlen of Monroe Township, and Jack and Eileen Towlen of Sayreville; as well as many loving nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services are private following federal regulations for COVID-19 under the direction of Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville. There will be a future memorial mass for Lois at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville once restrictions have been lifted. Letters of condolence to the family and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 22 to May 25, 2020