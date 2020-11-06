Lois Menci
Martinsville - BRIDGEWATER- Lois Menci, of Martinsville, NJ died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Laurel Circle Health Center, surrounded by those she loved. She was born in Bayonne, NJ to her loving parents, Harry and Ethel McAvay. Lois worked in Jersey City before moving to Martinsville to raise two children. While raising her children, she worked for Frangione's Tailor Shop in Somerville. Once her children were raised, Lois worked as an administrator assistant for Hoechst-Roussel Agrivet. Lois also spent time volunteering for the American Red Cross and the Somerset Medical Center. She was kind, caring, loving, very generous, and possessed great patience. Lois had a love for roller skating and was involved with the NJSARSA (New Jersey SA Roller Skating Association). She supported the interests of her children by being an active member of the Bridgewater Raritan High School East Music Boosters Band Parents. In her spare time, her hobbies included sewing, knitting, camping and spending time on her brother's sailboat. She spent her retirement years visiting her grandchildren and knitting beanies for newborns and blankets for hospital patients. Lois was a Communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Martinsville for over 40 years. She was a devoted wife, and a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.
Lois is survived by her loving children, Dave of Skippack, PA, and Gail and husband Peter O'Neal of Hope, NJ; a sister, Jean Witte of Clinton; her grandchildren, Wyatt Menci and Keara O'Neal. She was predeceased by her husband, James Menci and her brother, Harry McAvay.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Ave., Raritan (908) 725-1887. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 with visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon with a Religious service at 11:00 am. Burial will be private at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater. Donations in her memory can be made to Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health Center Emergency Response Fund for COVID 19 in lieu of flowers. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"