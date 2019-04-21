|
Lois Sherwood
Topsham - Born Lois Jean Worthley in Hanover NH, raised on her parents' dairy farm, Lois harvested the spring crop of rocks and raked the late summer crop of hay on the top of Taplin Hill staring out at the village church in East Corinth and beyond, day-dreaming of living in distant and unknown places. She graduated from Bradford Academy where she lived with her sister and cousins during the week, playing the flute, and managing the basketball team. She was certified to teach in an accelerated program at Castleton State Teachers College because of the need for teachers during WWII and told many stories about teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in Thetford where she was barely older than the big boys in her class. She went on to complete her BA at the University of Vermont, where she met Ed Sherwood who was attending UVM Medical School. When she graduated in 1947, they married in the East Corinth church and she taught in the Burlington area until he graduated.
Lois enjoyed expanding her horizons as she moved from Maine to Virginia, Rhode Island to New Jersey. A mother by choice of 7 children during the baby-boom and rebellious 70's, she baked prize-winning cookies, ran a household with the smarts of a corporate COO, led women's groups to improve church accessibility and raise money for mission, and delivered countless meals-on-wheels to shut-ins, all the while a devoted wife. She loved traveling with Ed to medical conferences all over the U.S. and then the world. In 1990, they retired to Vermont and the village she used to watch from Taplin Hill.
There, Lois enjoyed writing the East Corinth news column in the Bradford Opinion, organizing the story hour program at the Blake Memorial Library and the annual Jesse Tree celebration at her VT church, cooking for endless bake sales and Chicken Pie Suppers, and helping with 14 grandchildren when needed. As she lived out her long life, she became great-grandmother of 6 and a beloved elder in her community. Like many elders, she lost memories and physical strength, but she never lost her love of people, especially children. She was caring and generous with others her whole life.
Lois Sherwood was preceded in death by her parents, Ellen and Irwin Worthley, sister Virginia and daughter Beth Rodgers. She is survived by her husband of 71 years Edward Silliman Sherwood, sister Margaret Goodell, children Gail and James Seavey, John and Linda Sherwood, Ann and Barry Spaeth, Mark Sherwood and Lynn Lee, Jean and Peter Lynch, Beth's husband Bob Rodgers, Leigh Sherwood and Beth Gould and grandchildren Caleb and Ben Seavey, Morgan Stangl, Ty Sherwood, Jesse and Daniel Spaeth, Ellen and Martin Sherwood, Matthew Lynch, Rebecca Clement, Rob and Alex Rodgers, and William and Katherine Sherwood.
The family invites you to celebrate Lois Sherwood's life at a Memorial Service on April 27, 1:30 PM at the East Corinth Congregational Church. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the East Corinth Congregational Church, 645 Village Rd, E. Corinth, Vt 05040 or the Blake Memorial Library, 676 Village Rd, E. Corinth, Vt 05040.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019