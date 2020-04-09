Services
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Santillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois V. Santillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois V. Santillo Obituary
Lois V. Santillo

Middlesex - Lois V. (Moscetti) Santillo, 72, passed away at NJ Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater on April 8, 2020. A lifelong resident of Middlesex, Lois was born to the late Louis and Florence Moscetti.

Lois retired from Union Carbide, formerly of Bound Brook, where she was employed as a Senior Administrative Assistant. Lois enjoyed drawing and dancing, was a former president of the Beechwood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and loved to spend time at the shore, especially their summer home in Delaware. Lois was loved by many including nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Lois is survived by her loving family; husband Nicholas, son Nicholas, Jr. and his wife Jamie of Sicklerville, daughter Ashley Kodopidis and her husband Jerry of Hamilton, five grandchildren; Madison, Mackenzie, Makayla, Stelios, and Nikos as well as her siblings, Rita and Will Bahooshian of Bridgewater, Joyce Fitzgerald of Middlesex and Louis and Shelly Moscetti of Raritan.

A private family gathering was held at Middlesex Funeral Home and Lois was laid to rest at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send condolences to the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lois' name sent to the Rutgers Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Research Center (RUADRC) would be appreciated.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -