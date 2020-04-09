|
|
Lois V. Santillo
Middlesex - Lois V. (Moscetti) Santillo, 72, passed away at NJ Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater on April 8, 2020. A lifelong resident of Middlesex, Lois was born to the late Louis and Florence Moscetti.
Lois retired from Union Carbide, formerly of Bound Brook, where she was employed as a Senior Administrative Assistant. Lois enjoyed drawing and dancing, was a former president of the Beechwood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and loved to spend time at the shore, especially their summer home in Delaware. Lois was loved by many including nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lois is survived by her loving family; husband Nicholas, son Nicholas, Jr. and his wife Jamie of Sicklerville, daughter Ashley Kodopidis and her husband Jerry of Hamilton, five grandchildren; Madison, Mackenzie, Makayla, Stelios, and Nikos as well as her siblings, Rita and Will Bahooshian of Bridgewater, Joyce Fitzgerald of Middlesex and Louis and Shelly Moscetti of Raritan.
A private family gathering was held at Middlesex Funeral Home and Lois was laid to rest at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lois' name sent to the Rutgers Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Research Center (RUADRC) would be appreciated.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020