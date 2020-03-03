|
|
Lola Mae Hill
Monroe Township - Lola Mae Hill, 63, passed away on February 21, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, NJ.
A memorial service will take place on Friday March 6, 2020 from 6PM-8PM at the St Mary's Baptist Church, 193 Broadway Road, Cranbury Township, NJ and a viewing will take place on Saturday March 7, for 8:30AM - 10AM at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens 771 Somerset Street, Somerset NJ with a funeral to follow at 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020